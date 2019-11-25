UPDATED: One house burns down, two damaged in Silvis fire

The two men who first arrived on the scene of a house fire in Silvis Monday may have prevented an even greater catastrophe.

As it was, one house burned to the ground, two other houses were damaged, and smoke from the massive fire could be seen across the Quad-Cities Monday afternoon.

Silvis Fire Chief John Winters said Monday night everyone in the houses has been accounted for, and no people were injured. One resident lost a cat in the fire.

Mace Martin, of Silvis, was doing yard work at his uncle's house across the street when he noticed smoke coming from the sides of the chimney of 332 8th. St. — the house that eventually burned down.

"Call the cops; call the fire department," he yelled to two neighbors and some nearby roofers.

Martin said he kicked in the back door of the house and a window and yelled to see if anyone was home. He and Randy DeDecker, a fellow Silvis resident who was driving by, turned off the house's gas and searched for a hose while the fire department was en route.

"I couldn't get my phone to work," DeDecker said. "But all the neighbors called in. (Martin) and I were running around like chickens without heads trying to clear the house and make sure that nobody was inside."