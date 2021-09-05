 Skip to main content
Updated: One man dead in Davenport shooting.
  • Updated
  • 0

Davenport police investigate homicide at 2225 Nevada Ave. One man died after being shot. 

Davenport Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue. 

Officers were called to 2225 Nevada Ave. at 1:02 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. They found a wounded man who was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, where he was pronounced dead. 

The name of the man has not been released, and no suspect information has been released by police. 

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

