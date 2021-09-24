Updated: One person dead in Buffalo house fire

One person died inside a house fire in Buffalo Friday.
Buffalo police sergeant Josh Bujalski confirmed a man died in a fire at a two-story house on the corner of 3rd and Franklin streets.
Bujalski said the call of a house fire came in a little after 2 p.m. Fire crews worked for well over two hours.
"Buffalo Fire Department arrived on the scene with one of our officers and the house was engulfed," Bujalski said. "Buffalo Fire Department called for assistance from other groups from Blue Grass and Walcott."
Bujalski said he could not confirm how many people were inside the home at the time.
Bujalski said the investigation is being turned over to the fire marshal and had no comment on whether there would be an arson investigation.