Updated: One person injured in shooting in east Davenport

Update from the Davenport Police Department: At 8:02 p.m., Wednesday, Davenport police responded to a disturbance call in the area of 2400 Carey Ave.

While responding, officers were notified of a walk-in gunshot victim at Genesis East Hospital.

Officers responded to both locations.

Preliminary information determined that a dispute had occurred which escalated into an assault with a gun The victim, an adult male from Davenport, suffered a gunshot wound described as serious, but non-life threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EARLIER REPORT: One person has been seriously injured in a shooting at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Dover Court in Davenport.

The injured person checked himself into Genesis Medical Center-East, Davenport, for what was described as a serious gunshot wound.