The Dollar General on West Locust Street is closed after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Police have been dispatched to the store at 2604 West Locust around 11 a.m. for a report of a person who has been shot in the chest.
An officer at the scene said there are "a lot of moving pieces right now."
An ambulance was seen leaving the property.
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, Davenport police and Scott County sheriffs are on site, and officers turned away shoppers and roped the store off with yellow caution tape.
Police were interviewing witnesses outside the store.
Investigators have been seen going into the neighboring bar, Gypsy Highway Bar and Grille. A witness at the scene says they are checking the bar's security cameras for footage that could aid the investigation.
This story will be updated.