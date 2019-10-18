An employee of Pancheros Mexican Grill in Davenport is in critical condition after he was stabbed by a co-worker Friday morning.
Davenport Police responded to the restaurant, 4888 Utica Ridge Road, for a report of a stabbing just before 10 a.m. Friday.
Police said in a news release the two men were fighting and one was stabbed and suffered injuries to his abdominal area. He was taken to Genesis-East for treatment. The other man had facial injuries, but did not require treatment. He was taken in for questioning.
You have free articles remaining.
A Pancheros employee who attempted to start a work shift at roughly 10:30 a.m. was not allowed to enter the restaurant.
Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125 or submit a tip via the mobile app "CityConnect Davenport, IA."