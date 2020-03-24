Updated: Parolee leads police on two-state chase

Eagen was one of 46 people arrested and convicted in a Scott County Sheriff's anti-methamphetamine operation known as Operation Methed Up in 2015. He pleaded guilty to the charges and was given deferred judgement and placed on supervised probation for two years.

He violated his probation and in June of 2018 was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession with the intent to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine. He also was sentenced in to five years on each on five other counts. The sentences were to be served concurrently.

Also, in May of 2018 after pleading guilty to seven counts of third-degree burglary in connection with a rash of car burglaries in October of 2017, he was sentenced to three consecutive five-year prison terms on three of the counts and concurrent five-year terms on four of the other counts.

According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic data, Eagen was not to be released from parole until March of 2025.

He was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on $5,000 bond, cash or surety, on the new charges, and without bond on the parole violation.