Updated: Police looking for bank robber in west Davenport

Latest: Davenport Police responded at 10:47 a.m., Wednesday, to a robbery call at U.S. Bank, 3600 N. Division St.
Preliminary information determined that a white male, wearing a dark coat, dark hat and sunglasses (see above image) entered the bank where he approached an employee, implied he had a weapon (no weapon was displayed), and demanded money.
The subject then fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money. No injuries were reported.
Officers are actively investigating the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
Earlier reports:
Squad cars can be seen throughout the neighborhood of 35th and Division streets, Davenport, in the area of a robbery at US Bank. Squad cars are at Popcorn Charlie’s, Maid-Rite and the bank itself. pic.twitter.com/p1DgHltlZq— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) February 5, 2020
Squad cars can be seen throughout the neighborhood of 35th and Division streets, Davenport, in the area of a robbery at US Bank. Two squad cars are at Popcorn Charlie’s. pic.twitter.com/3DFaGJR30I— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) February 5, 2020
A suspect left the scene of a bank robbery at US Bank, 35th and Division, Davenport, in a vehicle. Police are at the scene and throughout the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/jymhxByPlA— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) February 5, 2020
Possible bank robbery reported at 35th and Division, Davenport - US Bank.Heavy police presence at the bank and throughout the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/uhFxznxYnC— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) February 5, 2020
More details as they become available.