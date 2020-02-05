Updated: Police looking for bank robber in west Davenport

Latest: Davenport Police responded at 10:47 a.m., Wednesday, to a robbery call at U.S. Bank, 3600 N. Division St.

Preliminary information determined that a white male, wearing a dark coat, dark hat and sunglasses (see above image) entered the bank where he approached an employee, implied he had a weapon (no weapon was displayed), and demanded money.

The subject then fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money. No injuries were reported.

Officers are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Earlier reports: