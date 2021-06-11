Updated: Police release name of victim in Eldridge shooting

Latest: The Eldridge Police Department has released the name of the person fatally shot Thursday in the 300 block of W. Davenport Street.
Police say Jessica Bostrom, 28, was found dead in the residence.
The preliminary investigation resulted in the arrest of Shane Bostrom, 34, for controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, child endangerment, obstructing prosecution or defense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation of the death of Jessica Bostrom remains under investigation.
Earlier report: Scott County Sheriff’s deputies and the Eldridge Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a woman that occurred in the 300 block of Davenport Street, interim Police Chief Joe Sisler said.
The investigation into the death of the woman is continuing.
As the death investigation continued Thursday, Shane Robert Bostrom, 34, was taken into custody and is facing one count each of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Bostrom also is charged with one count each of child endangerment and obstructing prosecution. Each of those charges is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
He also is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of 30 days.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joshua Wall, during the investigation at 306 ½ Davenport St., Bostrom was found to have eight live marijuana plants growing in pots, two growing tents with lights, weight scales, humidity scales and baggies for delivery of marijuana inside the residence.
Bostrom’s 5-year-old daughter had access to the growing areas and the plants inside the residence. Multiple glass pipes used to smoke marijuana having a smell of burnt marijuana were located in the home. The child had access to the pipes.
During the investigation video surveillance showed Bostrom removing the eight plants and placing them outside on the back side of the residence in an attempt to conceal the evidence for prosecution.
Bostrom was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $14,300 cash-only bond. He is to make a first appearance on the charges Friday morning in Scott County District Court.