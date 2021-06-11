Updated: Police release name of victim in Eldridge shooting

Latest: The Eldridge Police Department has released the name of the person fatally shot Thursday in the 300 block of W. Davenport Street.

Police say Jessica Bostrom, 28, was found dead in the residence.

The preliminary investigation resulted in the arrest of Shane Bostrom, 34, for controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, child endangerment, obstructing prosecution or defense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation of the death of Jessica Bostrom remains under investigation.

Earlier report: Scott County Sheriff’s deputies and the Eldridge Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a woman that occurred in the 300 block of Davenport Street, interim Police Chief Joe Sisler said.

The investigation into the death of the woman is continuing.

As the death investigation continued Thursday, Shane Robert Bostrom, 34, was taken into custody and is facing one count each of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.