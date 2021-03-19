 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Updated: Police say situation in Moline has been resolved peacefully
topical alert top story

Updated: Police say situation in Moline has been resolved peacefully

{{featured_button_text}}

Moline Police had a large presence at 3rd Street and 16th Avenue Friday afternoon for a standoff.

Police said they were called to an apartment around 12:18 p.m. by a woman who wanted her ex-boyfriend removed from the building. She also said he had a large firearm in the apartment.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The man refused to communicate with the police. Officers evacuated the nearby apartments while they secured the scene. 

The man came outside after about two hours and the situation was resolved peacefully.

Police said charges were unlikely to be filed.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News