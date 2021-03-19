Updated: Police say situation in Moline has been resolved peacefully

Moline Police had a large presence at 3rd Street and 16th Avenue Friday afternoon for a standoff.

Police said they were called to an apartment around 12:18 p.m. by a woman who wanted her ex-boyfriend removed from the building. She also said he had a large firearm in the apartment.

The man refused to communicate with the police. Officers evacuated the nearby apartments while they secured the scene.

The man came outside after about two hours and the situation was resolved peacefully.

Police said charges were unlikely to be filed.

