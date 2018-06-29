Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said Friday that a Davenport police officer’s actions were justified when he shot a man who had crashed into several vehicles and a building and fled from police in May.
Walton said Officer Robert Bytnar’s use of force was “reasonable under the circumstances.”
”It was necessary to resist deadly force and to avoid injury or death to himself, other officers, and the community,” Walton said in a news release.
The man who was shot, Nicholas Travis Warner, 49, of Silvis, now faces three counts of assault on a police officer with a dangerous weapon, operating while intoxicated-second offense, possession of cocaine and eluding.
Warner, who has been released from University Hospitals, Iowa City, was not in custody as of Friday afternoon. Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said deputies have not been able to locate him.
Lane did not know when Warner was discharged from the hospital and said deputies “haven’t gotten cooperation from anybody who may know where he’s at.”
The sheriff’s office, which investigated the shooting, issued a warrant for Warner on June 14. Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities added him to the “wanted suspects” list on Thursday.
At 10:44 a.m. May 16, Warner was driving a silver Oldsmobile that struck parked cars in the area of 6th and Division streets, Walton said in the news release.
Davenport Police Sgt. Eric Gruenhagen was flagged down by witnesses who saw the crashes.
Gruenhagen walked toward the Oldsmobile to investigate and Warner quickly accelerated the vehicle and fled, Walton said.
Warner drove across the intersection of 6th and Division streets and almost struck cross traffic on Division. He then went off the roadway striking a building, Walton said.
Gruenhagen moved toward the center of the intersection with his duty pistol out and gave commands for Warner to stop the vehicle, Walton said.
The Oldsmobile backed up into the intersection and Warner pointed the front of the vehicle at the officer, Walton said.
The Oldsmobile, with audible acceleration of the motor, then drove at Gruenhagen. It then collided with another car in the intersection and then fled north to Division Street, Walton said.
Bytnar and Officer Michael Martin, who were south on Division Street, spotted the Oldsmobile and turned around to stop the vehicle, Walton said.
It was clear at this point that Warner was not going to stop the vehicle and was driving in a manner that “put officer and citizens at risk of death or serious injury,” Walton said.
Gruenhagen told Martin and Bytnar to stop the Oldsmobile, which turned west onto 9th Street from Division Street and almost struck other vehicles in traffic.
Walton said the Oldsmobile stopped and faced westbound on 9th Street. Bytnar exited the passenger side of the squad car, gave Warner commands to stop, and eventually took up position at the front passenger side of the vehicle, Walton said.
The Oldsmobile, while revving its engine, attempted to keep moving forward and eventually rammed the squad car with Martin inside, Walton said.
Bytnar in an effort to stop the vehicle fired twice into the Oldsmobile and struck Warner once in each arm.
Warner continued to try to drive the vehicle. Martin utilized the squad car to push it to the side of the road against a curb and small hill, Walton said.
Martin got out of the vehicle and positioned himself toward the front of the Oldsmobile to give commands and assist in taking Warner into custody. Warner was still revving his engine and attempted to get away, Walton said.
Before being removed from the vehicle, Warner picked up a bottle of vodka and began to drink from it.
Martin was able to eventually convince him to get out of the vehicle, Walton said.
Warner was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, and was later airlifted to Iowa City.
While in the ambulance Warner made statements about drinking alcohol and using crack cocaine. He tested positive for cocaine and had a blood alcohol content of 0.072 several hours after being taken from the scene, Walton said.
A search warrant was later executed on the Oldsmobile and officers found a bag of crack cocaine and the bottle of vodka, Walton said.
Warner has a prior OWI conviction, Warner said.
Bytnar was placed on administrative leave, per department policy.
The Davenport Police Department also has active warrants for Warner for failure to have a valid license, violation of financial liability coverage, striking a fixture upon a highway, striking an unattended vehicle and open container.
Warner is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes, according to Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers said anyone with information is asked to call 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and tipsters can remain anonymous.