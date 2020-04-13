UPDATED: Quad-Cities police remember Terry Engle

“He was a nice guy who was a great policeman” he wrote. “Chief Engle was one of the hardest working and most dedicated men in law enforcement that I have ever known. I am heartbroken over the death of Chief Engle, and I will miss him as a friend and a colleague.”

East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said he knew Engle for about 15 years through policing, and the two departments work closely together since they are neighbors.

He said Engle was an all-around nice guy to be around, and if you needed something, Engle would try to help out.

“I always just felt really comfortable around him,” Ramsey said.

Engle still had a lot to give, Ramsey said.

“It’s one of those things you just wonder why?” he said.

Engle’s passing is a great loss for the Village of Hampton and Quad-Cities law enforcement, Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen wrote in his own statement about Engle’s death.

“I had the pleasure of knowing Terry for many years,” VenHuizen said. “Terry was genuinely one of the nicest persons you would ever have the pleasure of meeting.”