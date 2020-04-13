UPDATED: Quad-Cities police remember Terry Engle

Terry Engle was not only a good cop, but a decent man, police officers and officials who knew him said Monday.
Engle, Hampton’s 57-year-old police chief, died Saturday night after his squad car crashed while he was responding to a service call on Illinois Route 84, according to the Illinois State Police. A cause, if it had been determined, had not been released Monday, but the state police said the squad was northbound when it left the roadway and hit a tree in a rural area of Rock Island County.
“He was a fine Christian gentleman, devoted to his family and his church,” Rick Fiems, a Black Hawk College trustee and its former police department chief, said.
Fiems hired Engle as a Black Hawk police officer when Engle was in his 20s, he said. Engle had his law enforcement degree through the college, and Fiems taught him as a student.
Fiems said he was looking for employees to build a department around and had already found the veteran police officers he needed. What he wanted was someone who would be of a similar age to the students.
Fiems said one of the lessons he taught his students and officers was that they should never surrender the moral high ground because once they did, they could never get it back.
“Terry took that to heart,” Fiems said. “He was a very moral person.”
John Reynolds, training coordinator for the Mobile Team Training Unit and former East Moline police chief, said he had known Engle for 20 years.
“He was a good person, first of all,” Reynolds said Monday.
Engle was also a selfless man, putting the job before himself.
The Hampton chief had a thirst for knowledge and was always looking to learn more about policing, Reynolds said.
“He was still attending classes at the Mobile Team,” Reynolds said.
Moline Police Department Chief Darren Gault wrote about Engle and his contribution to the community — 35 years of his life to Quad-Cities policing, from Black Hawk College to Hampton and the Quad-City International Airport.
“To steal a quote from Paul Harvey, ‘The policeman must be a minister, a social worker, a diplomat, a tough guy and a gentleman. And of course, he'll have to be a genius, for he will have to feed a family on a policeman's salary,’” Gault wrote, adding that Engle was the example of this definition.
“He was a nice guy who was a great policeman” he wrote. “Chief Engle was one of the hardest working and most dedicated men in law enforcement that I have ever known. I am heartbroken over the death of Chief Engle, and I will miss him as a friend and a colleague.”
East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said he knew Engle for about 15 years through policing, and the two departments work closely together since they are neighbors.
He said Engle was an all-around nice guy to be around, and if you needed something, Engle would try to help out.
“I always just felt really comfortable around him,” Ramsey said.
Engle still had a lot to give, Ramsey said.
“It’s one of those things you just wonder why?” he said.
Engle’s passing is a great loss for the Village of Hampton and Quad-Cities law enforcement, Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen wrote in his own statement about Engle’s death.
“I had the pleasure of knowing Terry for many years,” VenHuizen said. “Terry was genuinely one of the nicest persons you would ever have the pleasure of meeting.”
The crash was still under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office, county Coroner Brian Gustafson said Monday.
An initial examination indicated Engle suffered multiple traumatic injuries from the collision, and they led to his death, Gustafson said. An autopsy was not planned, and Engle’s death was considered accidental.
It was highly unlikely that an underlying medical issue contributed to his death, Gustafson said. A toxicology test will be performed because they are mandated by state law for fatal crashes, not because alcohol or drugs were suspected of playing a role in Engle’s crash.
Gustafson said he had also worked with Engle.
He said it was an absolutely sad day for Quad-Cities law enforcement and that Engle was a good officer — professional and compassionate.
“The epitome of a police officer,” he said.
