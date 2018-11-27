A Rock Island man faces multiple charges after police say he assaulted two people, took money, and led police on a two-state, high-speed chase early Tuesday.
Davenport police responded to a home in the 600 block of Wilkes Avenue at 2:17 a.m. for a report of a disturbance.
Police say in an arrest affidavit released Tuesday that Torrie Tyrell Roberts, 35, was a guest at the home and became belligerent over a video game. He took $2,200 from the coffee table and placed it in his pocket.
When confronted, Roberts punched a man repeatedly and threw a glass candle at him, striking him in the right hand.
The candle shattered and glass struck the man in the face, causing several small lacerations.
Roberts strangled the man with his left hand and struck him with his right fist. He reached into the man’s pocket and said “I want all the money in your pocket,” according to the affidavit.
Two witnesses said Roberts had a black semi-automatic handgun tucked into his waistband during the robbery.
Roberts yelled he would “kill everybody” in the residence and punched a woman in the face, and tried to kick her.
Police located Roberts’ vehicle, a gray Chevy Tahoe, driving east on West 2nd Street.
The vehicle turned south onto the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge and marked squad cars attempted to pull it over.
Roberts continued at speeds in excess of 70 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Shortly after entering Rock Island, the vehicle crashed and Roberts ran from officers. He was arrested a short time later after police found him hiding in a backyard.
Roberts was charged in Davenport with first-degree robbery, two counts of assault while participating in a felony, two counts of first-degree harassment, second-degree theft and eluding.
He also was cited for speeding.
The most serious charge, first-degree robbery, is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
He was taken to the Rock Island County Jail to await extradition to Scott County.
Court records show that on Feb. 22, Roberts was sentenced in Rock Island County Circuit Court to 24 months conditional discharge and 180 days in jail on two counts of resisting a peace or correctional officer and one count of possession of a controlled substance in two separate cases.
In July 2009, he pleaded guilty in Rock Island County to unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and was sentenced to 30 months of probation.
In 2010, prosecutors filed a petition to revoke his probation and alleged he had gotten into a physical fight during a party.
A judge that same year revoked his probation and sentenced to 12 years in prison. He was resentenced to six years in prison in 2013 after the Third District Court of Appeals threw out the sentence.