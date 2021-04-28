Updated: Rock Island Police found to be justified in fatal shooting of DeShawn Tatum

Villarreal's report says Illinois police officers can only use deadly force if they believe it is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to themselves or others, or if it is necessary to arrest someone who has indicated they will endanger human life or inflict great bodily harm.

"After reviewing all of the video and audio of the officers who were at the scene, along with the surveillance footage from the Chicken Shack (the gas station), it is clear that although Tatum dropped the gun he had during the foot pursuit, he used a stolen vehicle as a weapon to drag and injure several officers and also attempted to disarm another during the collision into the Chicken Shack. After the white car collided with the wall and stopped, Tatum remained an imminent threat to all of the officers at the scene since the car was still running," Villarreal said in the report.

Rock Island Fifth Ward Alderman Dylan Parker called for the effectiveness of foot pursuits to be evaluated.

"Are foot pursuits necessary? How effective are they at detaining individuals? How often do they result in injury or death for officers or members of the public?" he wrote in a statement. "The Rock Island Police Department doesn't even record this data so a data-driven assessment as to whether the risks related to foot pursuits outweigh the potential benefits — regardless of ethical questions, too.

"While the attention, today, is an exoneration of the police's behavior, I challenge city staff, my colleagues on City Council and members of the general public to consider why Mr. Tatum and members of the Rock Island Police Department were put in that situation in the first place.

"One life lost is too many. The loss of even one life should prompt us to examine the circumstances that led to the tragedy. We, as policymakers, have a responsibility to ensure the agents of state violence under our authority have the appropriate policies to check that danger."​