Updated: Rock Island Police logs show two reports of gunfire on Thursday

Starting April 4 and going until Oct. 3, Muscatine County will run monthly warning siren testing on the first Monday of each month at 11 a.m.

 DAVID HOTLE

Rock Island Police logs show two incidents of gunfire in the city Thursday.

At 4:45 p.m., gunfire was reported in the 1300 block of 17th Street. Police called the incident a "reckless discharge of a firearm."

At 10:20 p.m., police say there was more gunfire at 39th Street and 6th Avenue. A 22-year-old man is listed as a victim. Police call the incident aggravated discharge of a firearm, criminal.

Augustana College told its community to shelter in place Thursday night.

The college sent an Augie Alert text message to its community at 11:27 p.m.

"Go to your residence. A report of shots fired at 38th Street and 7th Avenue. Please go to your residence for the remainder of the night."

There was a third shooting on Wednesday. Police were called at about 6:35 p.m. for a shooting in the 1600 block of 6th Street and found evidence of gunfire in the area.

A 23-year-old man suffering from a superficial gunshot wound arrived at a UnityPoint Health-Trinity hospital not long after and was treated for the wound, then arrested on an unrelated charge and sent to the Rock island County Jail. No other injuries or damage were reported.

The person arrested is Aalontai Giovahnni Johnson, who is currently under the management of the U.S. Bureau or Prisons through the Residential Reentry Management Facility-Chicago.

Johnson pleaded guilty Sept. 19, 2018, to a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

This story will be updated.

Reporters Tom Geyer and Anthony Watt contributed.

