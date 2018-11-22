Scott County Deputy Greg Hill was justified in using deadly force in the October shooting death of Robert Ronald Mitchell, 23, authorities said.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said through the use of text messages on Mitchell's phone, investigators reconstructed what led to the incident and Mitchell's state of mind. The texts, Walton said, indicate Mitchell was "extremely agitated" about losing $1,100 and concerned about getting money back through a drug deal. Some of the texts include:
Oct. 22: 9:28 a.m.: "....You don't even know how the --- I'm felling (feeling) right now I'm about to go trigger happy on every one and you don't know where I even am."
10:59 a.m.: "I had a big--- hit for 1100 the other day and I'm not playing no more."
12:29 p.m.: "I'm going to freak out I feel like just everyone brings me there (sic) problems and I have a million things going on myself I don't even want to be alive right now"
1:29 p.m.: "I'm going to freak out on someone today who might it be"
3:53 p.m.: "Look I'll give you back your thing (Walton said this references a gun) I just can't be out here without one right now I got some other ---- that happened and I really don't need you to add to it"
3:53 p.m.: "I'm have nothing towards you and I got hit for 1100 the other day and not all of it was my money and intel I pay back oboy I don't want to be with out nothing"
9:33 p.m.: "IK but me losing 1100 wasn't the deal neither"
According to Walton, Michell and another person then had a long conversation about buying and selling drugs and haggled about the price. They agreed to do the deal in the parking lot at Walgreens at Locust and Division streets.
12:45 a.m.: Mitchell texts "I'm here"
1:08 a.m.: Deputy Hill stops Mitchell's car, which also has a passenger. Hill has Mitchell pull into the Menards parking lot in the 6600 block of North Brady Street. He stopped Mitchell because one of the brake lights on the car wasn't working.
1:18 a.m.: (text from passenger to friend) "It didn't come back his warrant thank God"
1:22 a.m.: (text from friend to passenger) "he coming have bro start walking this way now"
1:23 a.m.: (from passenger to friend) "we can't cop just told us sit tight for a sec IDK why but not good he was gonna let us go"
1:25 a.m.: Another Scott County deputy, Meghann Messmore, arrives at the scene. Hill exits his squad car with a ticket book in his hand. Mitchell gets out of the vehicle to sign the ticket.
Walton showed some of the body-camera footage from Messmore that shows a struggle between Hill and Mitchell, who gets into the driver's seat of the vehicle. Hill's upper body is in the vehicle and his feet are outside the car.
1:26 a.m.: Mitchell backs up the car and then pulls forward and stops. Hill still is struggling inside with his feet dragging outside the car. They continue to struggle. Hill draws his pistol and orders Mitchell to stop, then Mitchell puts the vehicle in reverse a second time and backs into a squad.
Hill, who is between the open door and Mitchell, fires three shots within about a second's time.
1:27 a.m.: Mitchell drives away. Hill returns to his squad and follows him.
The vehicle eventually stopped by the gas pumps at Kwik Shop, Division Street and Kimberly Road. Mitchell was removed from the vehicle and handcuffed while other emergency responders arrive at the scene. Mitchell was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Walton said Mitchell sustained two gunshot wounds to the left side of his body, one in the shoulder and another under the armpit, which did significant damage to his internal organs.
A knife was recovered from the person on the passenger side of Mitchell's car. A knife was removed from Mitchell, too. There is no evidence that either knife was displayed, according to Walton.
Officers found 11 grams of meth, with a street value of about $1,000, in Mitchell's black stocking hat on the front floor of the car.
Walton said Mitchell engaged in deadly force with Hill when Mitchell drove the car with Hill partially hanging outside. Hill believed the use of force was necessary to prevent his and/or Messmore's death or serious injury.
Evidence shows Hill's use of reasonable force was reasonable, Walton said.
He said the investigation is complete enough for him to determine whether criminal charges would be involved.
Walton called the incident tragic. "The tragedy of this is not lost on anybody," he said. "A young man died. It was avoidable."
"Someone chose to take dangerous and, in my opinion, life-threatening actions in order to avoid arrest," he said.
When Mitchell chose to enter the car and drive it to get away, he was using deadly force, Walton said. Hill was justified in using deadly force to ensure his own life and safety, and also out of concern for the other deputy.
Hill has not yet returned to work, Walton said.
No charges have been filed against Mitchell's passenger.
Walton discussed the shooting and events that led up to it at a news conference Wednesday at Scott County Courthouse. The investigation, which is mostly complete, was conducted by the Davenport Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.