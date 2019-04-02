Three people were wounded in a Monday night shooting in Rock Island.
Police officers were called at 8:24 p.m. to the area of 15th Street and 9th Avenue for a gunfire complaint, according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department. When they got to the area, officers found a person with an apparent gunshot wound and began to treat the victim on the scene.
That person was sent first to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, but then flown to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria, according to police. The release did not specify the severity of this victim’s injuries, but said the person was stable.
The other two victims were discovered as the investigation continued. Both were sent to Trinity where they were treated and released.
The second gunshot victim was found a short time after the first was sent to the hospital, the release states. This victim was in a home in the 900 block of 14 ½ Street.
The third victim was grazed and left the scene before the police reached the area. The department found this person after being called for a gunshot victim in the 900 block of 16th Street.
Police reports issued Tuesday morning stated that the victims were 40-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man.
The release issued later in the morning did not specify which victim was which, nor did it identify them.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Tuesday morning that no fatalities were reported from the Rock Island Shooting.
There was one arrest during the investigation of the incident.
That person was identified as Faizon D. Horne, 19, Rock Island, according to police reports. He was arrested 11:50 p.m. in the 2700 block of 17th Street.
Horne was in custody as of Tuesday morning, according to the Rock Island County Jail.
He was wanted in relation to a possession of a controlled substance case, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office website and county court records. His bond was set at $1,000 cash-only.
The reports and the later release did not indicate how Horne was involved in Monday’s shooting or whether he was involved at all. Unrelated arrests sometimes occur during an investigation.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department or the Quad-Cities branch of Crime Stoppers.
The police department can be reached at 309-732-2677.
Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted through the P3 Tips app or at crimeinfo.net.