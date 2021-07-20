Updated: Shots fired near Augustana College

Augustana College has warned people to exercise caution because shots were fired around 30th Street and 12th Avenue, Rock Island, near campus.

Police on the scene said they were responding to a shots fired call. There were multiple evidence markers in the road.

Kirby Stockwell, spokeswoman for Augustana said that the shooting didn't happen on campus and the campus didn't lock down, but they did want to make sure those on campus were informed.

"We always act with an abundance of caution," Stockwell said.

The college sent out an alert at 2:47 p.m. that said:

"We have been informed by (Rock Island Police Department) that shots were fired near campus-- approximately 30th St. & 13th Ave. Please stay indoors. Watch for updates."

This story will be updated.

