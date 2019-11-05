Six juveniles were charged Tuesday after the Davenport Police Department pursued a stolen car in Davenport.
The incident began about 8:30 a.m. when the Scott Emergency Communication Center (SECC) received information that OnStar was tracking a reported stolen vehicle in Davenport.
Davenport Police responded while the stolen vehicle was tracked to the 6000 block of Western Avenue, and with officers in the area, OnStar disabled the vehicle.
Two juveniles fled on foot. After a short chase, they were apprehended. Four additional juveniles remained in the vehicle.
The juveniles were charged with the following:
• 15 year old male, charged with Theft 1st and Interference, was placed in Juvenile Detention.
• 16 year old male, charged with Theft 1st, Interference, Traffic charges, was placed in Juvenile Detention.
• 17 year old female, charged with Theft 1st and Interference, was placed in Juvenile Detention.
• 13 year old female, charged with Theft 1st and Interference, was placed in Juvenile Detention.
• 14 year old male, charged with Theft 1st and Interference, was turned over to a parent.
• 16 year old female, charged with Theft 1st and Interference, was turned over to a parent.
The car was reported stolen overnight in Bettendorf.
According to the DPD, a Scott County deputy sheriff was assaulted after the stop, with minor injuries reported.
Davenport Police Department ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.
