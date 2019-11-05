Six juveniles were taken into custody Tuesday after the Davenport Police Department pursued a stolen car in Davenport.
According to Davenport police:
The incident began about 8:30 a.m. when the Scott Emergency Communication Center (SECC) received information that OnStar was tracking a reported stolen vehicle in Davenport.
Davenport Police responded while dispatchers kept communications with OnStar.
The stolen vehicle was tracked to the area of 6300 Western Avenue, and with officers in the area, OnStar disabled the vehicle.
Several police units blocked in the vehicle and two juveniles fled from the vehicle on foot.
After a short foot chase, both juveniles that fled were apprehended. Four additional juveniles were in the vehicle but did not flee.
The juveniles were charged with the following:
• 15 year old male, charged with Theft 1st and Interference, was placed in Juvenile Detention.
• 16 year old male, charged with Theft 1st, Interference, Traffic charges, was placed in Juvenile Detention.
• 17 year old female, charged with Theft 1st and Interference, was placed in Juvenile Detention.
• 13 year old female, charged with Theft 1st and Interference, was placed in Juvenile Detention.
• 14 year old male, charged with Theft 1st and Interference, was turned over to a parent.
• 16 year old female, charged with Theft 1st and Interference, was turned over to a parent.
The car was reported stolen overnight in Bettendorf.
According to the DPD, a Scott County deputy sheriff was assaulted after the stop, with minor injuries reported.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.
Davenport Police, Scott County Sheriff Deputies and Iowa State Patrol were involved in taking several suspects into custody after a vehicle chase near W 64th St. and Appomattox Rd. in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Davenport Police, Scott County Sheriff Deputies and Iowa State Patrol were involved in taking several suspects into custody after a vehicle chase near W 64th St. and Appomattox Rd. in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Davenport Police, Scott County Sheriff Deputies and Iowa State Patrol were involved in taking several suspects into custody after a vehicle chase near W 64th St. and Appomattox Rd. in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Davenport Police, Scott County Sheriff Deputies and Iowa State Patrol were involved in taking several suspects into custody after a vehicle chase near W 64th St. and Appomattox Rd. in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Davenport Police, Scott County Sheriff Deputies and Iowa State Patrol were involved in taking several suspects into custody after a vehicle chase near W 64th St. and Appomattox Rd. in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Davenport Police, Scott County Sheriff Deputies and Iowa State Patrol were involved in taking several suspects into custody after a vehicle chase near W 64th St. and Appomattox Rd. in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Davenport Police, Scott County Sheriff Deputies and Iowa State Patrol were involved in taking several suspects into custody after a vehicle chase near W 64th St. and Appomattox Rd. in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Davenport Police, Scott County Sheriff Deputies and Iowa State Patrol were involved in taking several suspects into custody after a vehicle chase near W 64th St. and Appomattox Rd. in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Davenport Police, Scott County Sheriff Deputies and Iowa State Patrol were involved in taking several suspects into custody after a vehicle chase near W 64th St. and Appomattox Rd. in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Davenport police, Scott County Sheriff deputies and Iowa State Patrol troopers were involved Tuesday morning in taking several suspects into custody near W. 64th and Appomattox Road in Davenport.
Davenport police, Scott County Sheriff deputies and Iowa State Patrol troopers were involved Tuesday morning in taking several suspects into custody near W. 64th and Appomattox Road in Davenport.
Davenport police, Scott County Sheriff deputies and Iowa State Patrol troopers were involved Tuesday morning in taking several suspects into custody near W. 64th and Appomattox Road in Davenport.
Davenport police, Scott County Sheriff deputies and Iowa State Patrol troopers were involved Tuesday morning in taking several suspects into custody near W. 64th and Appomattox Road in Davenport.
