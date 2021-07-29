Updated: Standoff overnight in Davenport on West 4th Street

While answering a call for assistance late Wednesday night Davenport police officers encountered an armed person, prompting a standoff at a residence.

The initial call, a person asking for aid, was at 11:55 p.m. at a multifamily complex in the 1400 block of West 4th Street, according to a news release. The officers investigating that call came across an armed person.

This individual was not believed involved with the initial call for service, but that contact prompted the department to deploy its emergency services team to serve a search warrant, the release states.

At the scene, officers were asking the person to come out of his apartment at 1451 W. 4th St., telling him they had a search warrant for his residence and warrants for his arrest.

Over a loudspeaker, officers could be heard telling him to exit out the back door of the building.

“You are in control of how this ends,” the officer said. “We are not going to go away. We don’t want to see anyone get hurt.

“You are under arrest,” the officer said. “You are going to jail tonight. You are in control of this situation. Please come down so we can take you to jail and not make this any worse than it is.”