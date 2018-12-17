Officials released more information Monday about a killing that took place early Sunday morning, and additional details are expected later today.
The Rock Island Police Department was called about 5:21 a.m. to the 2200 block of 17th Street, where officers found a 30-year-old man injured, according to police. He was sent to the hospital and was pronounced dead soon after.
The police did not release additional information about the man's death Monday morning, but new details were expected later in the day.
The department also is investigating a shooting that left a man wounded and three gunfire complaints that happened overnight. Police said those are not related to the homicide. More details on those incidents will be available shortly.
The Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office is reviewing the homicide case for possible charges, State's Attorney John McGehee said Monday morning. He also could not provide more details.
The name of the victim and his cause of death had not yet been released Monday morning, but an autopsy had been scheduled.
