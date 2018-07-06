UPDATED: The name of the teen who died earlier this week in an utility task vehicle crash in rural Scott County has been identified as Jacob Milo Fenn, 14, Eldridge, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident investigators alongside Iowa DNR continue to investigate the accident.
EARLIER REPORT: An Eldridge teen was killed Tuesday in a utility task vehicle crash in rural Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department said.
The crash occurred at 2:50 p.m.
Investigators said there were four people riding on the utility vehicle when it crashed.
One of the teens, a 14-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim was not released Tuesday night.
The other three riders were evaluated and treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into the crash is continuing by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.