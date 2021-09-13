Updated: Teenager missing from Moline found

A teenager who was missing out of Moline has been found as of Monday afternoon.
The Moline Police Department asked for the public's health locating the missing 14-year-old in a Monday morning Facebook post.
The teenager, named Leo, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black athletic shorts, and blue running shoes. He is about 5’8 and weighs 120 pounds, the post states. Leo has blonde, curly hair and blue eyes.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
