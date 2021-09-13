 Skip to main content
Updated: Teenager missing from Moline found
A teenager who was missing out of Moline has been found as of Monday afternoon.

The Moline Police Department asked for the public's health locating the missing 14-year-old in a Monday morning Facebook post.

The teenager, named Leo, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black athletic shorts, and blue running shoes. He is about 5’8 and weighs 120 pounds, the post states. Leo has blonde, curly hair and blue eyes.

