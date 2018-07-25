Seven Illinois teens ranging in age from 13-16 were arrested early Wednesday after fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle, according to Bettendorf police.
At 4:05 a.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a burglary in progress to a garage in the 25000 block of Valley Drive.
Police say the suspects left the area in a dark color Ford Explorer, which was located by police at State Street and Devils Glen Road.
Officers used stop sticks to try and top the vehicle in the 2500 block of Devils Glen Road, according to police.
With two flat tires, the vehicle continued going until it became disabled near the intersection of Jersey Ridge Road and East Kimberly Road in Davenport, according to police.
Eight people fled form the vehicle, and all but one, the driver, was arrested a short time later.
Police say the seven arrested are from Illinois and range in age from 13-16. Six of the teens are girls and one is a boy, according to police.
They all were charged with first-degree theft and interference with official acts, a misdemeanor. Police say they all were turned over to their parents.
Police determined that the Ford Explorer was stolen out of Davenport. A second vehicle, a silver Chevy, was stolen around the same time and the same area of the burglary on Valley Drive.
The Chevy has not been recovered at this time, according to police.