Two 17-year-olds from Davenport have been charged as adults on several charges after police say they robbed another teen at gunpoint in Eldridge Monday afternoon.
Jaylon Terrell Hester and Eric Andrews Ewing are charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, going armed with intent, a Class D felony, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash-only. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 30.
At 12:35 p.m. Monday, the Eldridge Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of West Maple Court for a report of any armed robbery. Police say the two teens approached a 15-year-old boy, displayed a black revolver and demanded money and the boy’s cell phone.
They then fled in a vehicle and drove toward Davenport.
Police and Scott County Sheriff’s deputies located and stopped the vehicle in the 300 block of West Slopertown Road. A black, loaded .22-caliber revolver and cash were located, according to police.