UPDATE:'A home a neighbor said was an accident waiting to happen for the past 20 years burnt to the ground Monday afternoon in Silvis. And the man, who would not give his name, was watching as his own house next to 322 -8th St. in Silvis, was burning too. The middle-aged man said he was on the phone and heard glass breaking, which alerted him. He and his pet parrot made it out safely.

He did not think anyone lived in the house legally for many years. it's possible a transient had lived there, he aid.

"it's been an accident waiytinh to happen," said the neighbor, whose orangish-red house appeared to survive with much damage. The man said he did not have insurnce and was certain the house that burned down did not have any and was well over 100 years old. . "it wouldn't take much to start on fire," he said. "Thwt house went up like you see a Christmas tree when they do the demonstration."

PREVIOUS STORY: One home has burned to the ground in Silvis and two others were damaged in an afternoon structure fire.

Fire officials confirmed the fire at 332 8th St., Silvis. That house has collapsed. Two other houses near 8th Street and 4th Avenue are involved. One is badly burned and firefighters continue to work the fire there. The one to the north is damaged.