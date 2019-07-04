Three men were charged after a woman was shot at her home in rural LeClaire early this morning.
At 2:32 a.m., Scott County Sheriff's deputies and Bettendorf Police responded to a call that a woman had been shot in the leg in her home in the 21600 block of 235th Avenue.
As they arrived, officers heard additional gunfire outside and away from the residence, according to a news release from the Sheriff's office.
Officers stopped a car leaving the area and arrested three men: Jose Olivo-Enriquez, 28, of Moline, Leobardo Olivo-Enriquez, 23, of Rock Island, and Edgar Sierra-Aguilar, 31, of East Moline.
All three were charged with reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury, a Class C felony, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.
The men were held overnight in the Scott County Jail, according to its website. Edgar Sierra-Aguilar was released on $12,000 secured bond today. In addition to the charges, Leobardo Olivo-Enriquez and Jose Olivo-Enriquez are being held on immigration detainers, and are not eligible for bonded release.
The victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East, Davenport. Her condition is unknown, according to the news release.
This incident remains under investigation. This story will be updated.