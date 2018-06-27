The trial of Logan J. Shoemaker, who is accused of seriously injuring Buffalo Police Chief TJ Behning when he rammed Behning's squad car with a stolen garbage truck in September enters Day 2 of testimony. Times reporter Tara Becker-Gray @TaraBecker_QCT is inside the courtroom tweeting updates. Follow her tweets below.
Updates: Case of man accused of injuring Buffalo police chief goes to jury
