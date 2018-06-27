Subscribe for 17¢ / day
062618-qct-shoemaker-trial-002
Defendant Logan Shoemaker looks out into the gallery while he sits with his attorney Derek Jones , Tuesday, June 26, 2018, during the first day of the trial held at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

The trial of Logan J. Shoemaker, who is accused of seriously injuring Buffalo Police Chief TJ Behning when he rammed Behning's squad car with a stolen garbage truck in September enters Day 2 of testimony. Times reporter Tara Becker-Gray @TaraBecker_QCT is inside the courtroom tweeting updates. Follow her tweets below.

