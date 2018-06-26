Subscribe for 17¢ / day

EARLIER REPORT: Opening statements begin this morning in the trial of Logan J. Shoemaker, who is accused of seriously injuring Buffalo Police Chief TJ Behning when he rammed Behning's squad car with a stolen garbage truck in September.

On Monday, attorneys selected a jury of nine women and five men to hear the case. Two of the jurors, both women, were selected as alternate jurors. 

The trial is expected to last four to six days in Scott County District Court.

Shoemaker, 21, is charged with attempted murder, serious injury by vehicle, eluding or attempting to elude while participating in a felony, willful injury resulting in serious injury and first-degree robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.

