Shepherd says Shoemaker led police on a high speed chase. He crashed the stolen truck into a garbage truck and stole it. Kept going #qctimes #shoemakertrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 26, 2018
Shepherd says the next day, police found Shoemaker sleeping in a the stolen truck. Tried to box him in #qctimes #shoemaker— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 26, 2018
At one point, Shoemaker smashed out the woman's car windows and rammed the car and almost hit her #qctimes #shoemaker— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 26, 2018
Shepherd says fear started to build in the woman. Every few hours, police officers were responding to other things Shoemaker was doing #qctimes #shoemakertrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 26, 2018
Shepherd says Shoemaker on Sept. 24 had gone to the home of a woman in a stolen truck and started ramming cars #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 26, 2018
Shepherd: In Sept 2017, Shoemaker was a path of total destruction...he was not going to be stopped by anybody or anything. #qctimes #shoemakertrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 26, 2018
Shoemaker is charged with attempted murder, serious injury by motor vehicle, eluding or attempting to elude while committing a felony, willful injury resulting in serious injury, first-degree robbery #shoemakertrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 26, 2018
Assistant Scott Co Attorney Kimberly Shepherd reads aloud the trial information - the formal charging document - filed against Shoemaker #qctimes #shoemakertrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 26, 2018
Jury and Judge Thomas Reidel now in the courtroom #qctimes #shoemaker— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 26, 2018
Shoemaker, defense attorney and prosecutors now in the courtroom. #qctimes #shoemaker— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 26, 2018
Last week, Shoemaker pleaded guilty to eight other charges stemming from incidents that prosecutors say led up to the Sept. 25 incident. The charges include stalking, second-degree theft, criminal mischief, and assault. #qctimes #shoemakertrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 26, 2018
Several people already in the courtroom, including Behning's wife Heidi. #qctimes #shoemakertrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 26, 2018
Shoemaker, 21, is represented by public defender Derek Jones. The case will be tried by Scott Co Attorney Mike Walton and Assistant Co Attny Kimberly Shepherd. #qctimes #shoemakertrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 26, 2018
Behning was seriously injured in the incident and is still recovering. Shoemaker faces several charges, including attempted murder and first-degree robbery #qctimes #shoemakertrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 26, 2018
Opening statements will begin a 9 a.m. in the trial of Logan Shoemaker, who is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase and then ramming the squad car of Buffalo Police Chief TJ Behning on Sept. 25 #shoemakertrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 26, 2018
EARLIER REPORT: Opening statements begin this morning in the trial of Logan J. Shoemaker, who is accused of seriously injuring Buffalo Police Chief TJ Behning when he rammed Behning's squad car with a stolen garbage truck in September.
On Monday, attorneys selected a jury of nine women and five men to hear the case. Two of the jurors, both women, were selected as alternate jurors.
The trial is expected to last four to six days in Scott County District Court.
Shoemaker, 21, is charged with attempted murder, serious injury by vehicle, eluding or attempting to elude while participating in a felony, willful injury resulting in serious injury and first-degree robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.
More to come. Get live updates from Tara Becker-Gray inside the courtroom at qctimes.com or follow Becker-Gray on Twitter @TaraBecker_QCT