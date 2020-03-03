You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Vaping in class leads to discovery of Davenport West student's gun
topical alert top story

Vaping in class leads to discovery of Davenport West student's gun

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights

A Davenport West student's decision to vape during class Tuesday led to the discovery gun on school grounds.

According to a letter from the Davenport School District to West parents, a student was caught vaping during second block and removed from class. Following district policies, the student's locker and person were searched by an associate principal and a security officer. A gun was found in the student's backpack.

The age and gender of the student were not included in the district's letter to parents.

West officials called the Davenport Police. The district's letter said the police took possession of the weapon and determined there was no threat to the students or the school's staff.

District spokesperson Mike Vondran said police are investigating the incident but did not say if the student was arrested. The Davenport police not yet responded to a request for information about the incident.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News