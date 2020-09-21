Vehicle crashes after fleeing Mercer County deputies; 3 injured

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three people were injured early Sunday after the vehicle they were in crashed while eluding deputies in Mercer County.

Charged in the incident was Colby McCaw, 21, of Cambridge, Ill.

McCaw faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated fleeing/eluding, aggravated reckless driving and speeding.

According to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Illinois 17. The pursuit was stopped after the vehicle turned north on 310th Street.

A deputy continued north on 310th Street in event the suspect vehicle were to crash. At 310th Street and 110th Avenue, the deputy found that the suspect vehicle had missed the curve and crashed through a fence and into a tree.

The three passengers of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital. Two had critical injuries.

McCaw was transported to the Mercer County Jail where he later posted bond.

Quad-City Times​

