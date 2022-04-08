Vehicle crashes into park at E. Locust Street and Eastern Avenue after fleeing police

Davenport police were looking for the driver of a Honda Accord that fled a traffic stop and then crashed into the park owned by Genesis Medical Center on the northeast corner of the intersection at Locust Street and Eastern Avenue late Thursday.

Police tried to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, it fled police heading east on Locust Street.

The driver lost control and the Accord struck the curb on the northeast corner of the intersection at East Locust Street and Eastern Avenue.

The impact with the curb forced the car to go airborne.

The undercarriage of the vehicle struck and damaged the decorative stonework just to the left of the steps to the park, and then came to rest after striking one of the park benches.

The incident occurred at 11:42 p.m.

The driver fled the scene. Police searched the area with the help of the K9 unit from Bettendorf, but did not find the driver.

