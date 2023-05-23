John E. Hanes III is guilty of first-degree murder in the 2021 shooting death of a Davenport teenager.

Jamon Winfrey, 14, was killed in an exchange of gunfire on Feb. 24, 2021 near the intersection of 13th and Farnham streets in Davenport. He fled the scene and died on the side of an abandoned house in the 1300 block of Farnham. His body was not located until the next day.

Hanes, 21, faces a life sentence in the Iowa Department of Corrections.

A jury delivered its verdict just after 11 a.m. Tuesday in Courtroom No. 3 of the Scott County Courthouse. Deliberations began about 2:30 p.m. Monday, with the jury recessing at 4:30 p.m. and returning Tuesday morning.

Hanes was one of three people initially charged with first-degree murder and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

Javon Combs, 21, accepted a plea deal and became a witness for the state just days before the start of Hanes' trial. He will serve a minimum of 20 years in prison on three felony counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon and one felony count of willful injury.

He testified last week that Hanes had a Glock handgun with him on the day Winfrey was killed. Combs told jurors he started firing at a black Nissan in which Winfrey was a passenger, and that Hanes started firing at the Nissan moments later.

Two other witnesses, LaShya Kirk and Darrell "Bill" Thomas said Hanes had a Glock on the day Winfrey was murdered and that Hanes fired at the Nissan. Kirk and Thomas were not charged with crimes in the incident.

Chrystian Z. Smith, 19, of Davenport, pleaded guilty in February to a single count of attempted murder in relation to the teen’s death. His plea was part of an agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office, which initially charged him with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

District Court Judge Henry Latham sentenced Smith to up to 25 years in an Iowa prison on the attempted murder charge, according to court records. Smith must serve a minimum of six years before he could be eligible for parole or work release.

Smith faced a jury trial in the matter, which was conducted in November 2022, but the jury could not reach a verdict. A second trial was pending when he entered his plea.