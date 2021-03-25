Veterinary tech students suing Black Hawk College over program's lack of accreditation

The lawsuit states the program did not have a director who is a licensed veterinarian or a credentialed veterinary technician, and that multiple vet tech classes were taught by instructors who did not know anything about being a veterinary technician. There was reportedly a math class taught by a regular math instructor with no experience in veterinary technician mathematics, and an animal anatomy class that was taught by a human anatomy instructor.

Wenker said the timing has been difficult for the students, since the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the job market.

"The hard part about this is it would have already been difficult to graduate when they should have considering the pandemic, and to find jobs," Wenker said. "Who knows where the job market's going to be now by the time they're actually able to take their exam and become fully licensed and then employable in the profession that they chose. It's just a very difficult time for them, I think."

The college's response

Black Hawk College filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, stating students were told repeatedly the program was seeking AVMA accreditation. Before admission, the college maintains the applicants signed a form that stated: