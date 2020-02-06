You are the owner of this article.
Victim, alleged driver identified in Brady Street hit-and-run
The woman pedestrian involved in a Jan. 30 hit-and-run incident on North Brady Street has died, Davenport Police said Thursday.

Abigail Lee-Price of Davenport died from her injuries Wednesday, Feb. 5, at University of Iowa Hospitals. An on-duty police officer discovered her at 2:32 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 in the roadway in the 5800 block of North Brady Street.

A suspect driver has been identified as Brianna Bailey of Park View, Iowa.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

