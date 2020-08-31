 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victim identified in East Moline homicide
topical alert top story

Victim identified in East Moline homicide

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The man who was shot to death in East Moline early Sunday has been identified.

He is Jeremy Jackson, 33, of East Moline.

The shooting occurred at 3:23 a.m. Sunday in the area of 19th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline where police found Jackson, who had been shot. The man died later.

Police determined it was an aggravated discharge of a firearm that occurred in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue Court in Silvis.

Officers responded to that area where a crime scene was located.

An autopsy is set for this week.

The investigation by East Moline and Silvis police departments is ongoing.

crime scene tape 3

Quad-City Times​

2
0
0
8
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News