Victim identified in East Moline homicide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The man who was shot to death in East Moline early Sunday has been identified.

He is Jeremy Jackson, 33, of East Moline.

The shooting occurred at 3:23 a.m. Sunday in the area of 19th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline where police found Jackson, who had been shot. The man died later.

Police determined it was an aggravated discharge of a firearm that occurred in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue Court in Silvis.

Officers responded to that area where a crime scene was located.

An autopsy is set for this week.

The investigation by East Moline and Silvis police departments is ongoing.

Quad-City Times​

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 8 Angry 1