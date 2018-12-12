The victim in Sunday’s shooting in Moline’s Floreciente neighborhood has been declared clinically dead but he has not been declared legally deceased, Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said Wednesday.
“The victim is still legally alive as they prepare for organ transplant,” Griffin said.
Griffin said the investigation has been treated as a homicide “since day one.”
When the person is declared legally dead the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office can move forward with more serious charges against a suspect who is in custody.
The shooting occurred at 6:35 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to University Hospitals, Iowa City, in grave condition.
An update in the investigation is expected today after Moline police hear back from the Johnson County, Iowa, Medical Examiner.