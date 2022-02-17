Victim in shooting by former Moline cop says she was not informed of the plea deal. 'I was followed home, and I was shot at with my kids in the house behind me. How was I not asked about this?'

An Illinois law requires prosecutors to notify crime victims when their case may result in a plea, but one victim in the shooting case involving a retired police captain said she received no such notification.

Jerome "Jerry" Patrick, who retired from the Moline Police Department in 2016, was accused of following two people home from a Moline tavern in September 2019 and shooting at them from his convertible.

2 years and 145 days after former Moline cop Jerry Patrick was arrested, his case ends with a plea deal A former Moline Police officer was charged with shooting a gun at two people in an alley. Two years and 145 days later, he was sentenced to 150 days in prison.

As the shooting took place in Moline, the Illinois State Police were asked to take over the investigation to avoid a possible conflict of interest. A special prosecutor was not assigned to the case.

Patrick took a plea with the Rock Island County State's Attorney on Feb. 4. He pleaded guilty to a reduced single felony charge of reckless discharge of a firearm. Two felony charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and two felony charges of aggravated assault with a firearm were dismissed.

The case took nearly two-and-a-half years to resolve, and attorneys for Patrick were granted 14 continuances. He was sentenced to 150 days in the county jail, though the sentence will be cut in half with the standard day-for-day credit. Court records indicate he is not to report to the county jail until March 1, and he has not spent a day in jail since his arrest 29 months ago.

Motion to continue trial denied in case against former Moline police captain A Rock Island County Circuit Judge on Thursday denied a motion to delay the trial of a former Moline police captain accused of shooting at two people from his car in 2019.

Assistant State's Attorney Matt Schutte said he was assigned the case after the plea deal had been reached.

"... I know the plea negotiations were influenced by the fact that the victims approved of the offer," Schutte wrote in a recent email.

One of the two victims in the shooting said she never was made aware negotiations were underway and never would have endorsed the terms of the agreement. As a victim, she is not being identified by name. The second victim did not respond to requests for comment.

The woman described what happened the night of the shooting: The two victims were at a Moline tavern that was among the places they were distributing flyers about a fundraiser. They encountered a woman she knew who pointed out Patrick and said, "This guy won't leave us alone."

Family and friends of the second woman arrived and a fight broke out, which the victim described as "brawling on the floor."

Those involved in the fight, including Patrick, left the tavern. When the victims also left the bar a short time later, they noticed someone following them.

"I think he was mistaken and thought we were the ones he'd been fighting with," the woman said. "In my alley, I saw him in the car and saw he had a gun. He turned around; I think to get a better shot.

"We parked and ran. I'd just turned the corner of the garage when he started to shoot, and I'm lucky the bullets didn't go through the garage."

Her young children were asleep in the house — in a bedroom that faces the alley from which the shots were fired. Patrick had declared at the bar that he was a Moline police officer, she said, and she was reluctant at first to call 911.

"I come from a law-enforcement family," she said. "Cops protect cops; that's just how it is, so I was hesitant to even call."

The next morning, she saw the damage where the bullets struck her truck and called police. She spoke with investigators and someone from the state's attorney's office in the weeks following the shooting, but she did not learn of the plea until it had been accepted by a judge, she said.

According to Illinois' Rights of Crime Victims and Witnesses Act:

"If the State's Attorney has not consulted with the victim prior to making an offer or entering into plea negotiations with the defendant, the Office of the State's Attorney shall notify the victim of the offer or the negotiations within 2 business days and confer with the victim."

The victim received a letter that was dated the day the plea was entered into the court record and Patrick was sentenced. It indicates he was to serve 24 months' probation but contains no reference to jail time.

"They didn't ask me anything about it," she said. "I was followed home, and I was shot at with my kids in the house behind me. How was I not asked about this?"

State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said in an email Thursday that she spoke with "the victim in the case" about the plea offer made by her office. She was asked why she was using the singular "victim," given that two people were fired upon, but Villarreal did not respond.

She later wrote in an email that her office spoke with the male victim and tried to reach the female.

"Our office and I take our duty to victims very seriously and we attempted contact to (the second victim) via phone and mail, to no avail," Villarreal wrote. "This includes nine different letters, regarding the status of this case and/or plea negotiations."

The victim said she initially received letters from the state's attorney's office, but she never was notified about a possible or pending plea, never was asked to respond and was not contacted by phone.

"The letters just state the court dates and that I didn’t have to show up," she said Thursday. "I don’t have any voicemails from them, and they called me at the start of it (the case) and we spoke. They haven’t tried calling me since."

Villarreal said her office maintains records and assured that efforts were made to call the victim.

"There's a lot of people that switch phones," she said. The victim said she has not changed phones.

The only person-to-person contact the victim has had since the weeks immediately following the shooting, she said, was with a private investigator who came to her house and said he was working for Patrick.

"I was never asked to discuss a plea deal," she said. "I would not have agreed to it. The only mention of a plea was when I got a letter saying they were revoking any offers."

Villarreal also was asked why one of her assistants said, "the victims approved the offer." She said it was possible that Schutte misunderstood when she told him her office was ready to take the plea to court.

She could not confirm that the male victim "approved of the offer," either.

"He was notified. He was aware," she said. "I'm not going to get into a confidential conversation. To my knowledge, that plea was agreeable, according to my notes and recollections."

Patrick's delayed incarceration is not unusual, Villarreal pointed out. In another recent case, for instance, a female defendant also was furloughed, due to jail overcrowding.

Regarding the notification that was sent to the female victim on the day Patrick was sentenced, the prosecutor said she doesn't know why the letter said nothing of jail time.

"Our victims' assistant is the one who keeps those records," she said. "That could have been an oversight."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.