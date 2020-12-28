 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victim of fatal Geneseo fire identified
topical alert top story

Victim of fatal Geneseo fire identified

{{featured_button_text}}
fire logo

Geneseo authorities have released the identity of a woman found dead Christmas Day in a burning house.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The woman was Connie Pond, 73, according to a news release issued Monday by the Geneseo Police Department. Preliminary results of an autopsy indicated she died of smoke inhalation.

Geneseo, Illinois, first responders were called about 11:32 p.m. Dec. 25 to 420 E. Pine St. for a report of a house fire. When they arrived, they found a woman on the floor near the back door. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated, but did not appear suspicious as of Monday afternoon, the release states.

0
0
0
2
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News