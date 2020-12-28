Victim of fatal Geneseo fire identified

Geneseo authorities have released the identity of a woman found dead Christmas Day in a burning house.
The woman was Connie Pond, 73, according to a news release issued Monday by the Geneseo Police Department. Preliminary results of an autopsy indicated she died of smoke inhalation.
Geneseo, Illinois, first responders were called about 11:32 p.m. Dec. 25 to 420 E. Pine St. for a report of a house fire. When they arrived, they found a woman on the floor near the back door. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire was still being investigated, but did not appear suspicious as of Monday afternoon, the release states.
