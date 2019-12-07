Victim of murder in Riverdale identified

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane has identified the man killed in a Saturday shooting in Riverdale.

Terry Warner, 32, was shot during an argument, according to the arrest affidavit. His uncle, Brian Francisco Duque, 51, has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond at Scott County Jail.

A report of a shooting at 1147 Fenno Drive was called in to the Scott Emergency Communications Center at 1:26 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies arrived on the scene with medics. Responders began to give Warner CPR, but he died.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff's investigator Chad Weipert, Duque was arguing with the victim, who also lived at the house.

Duque allegedly got a 9 mm handgun from his bedroom and shot Warner once.

