Davenport Police have identified the two victims who died in an overnight shooting last month.

Narada Clark, 30, of Davenport, and Gary Harris, 67, of Rock Island, were fatally shot in an alley near the 1400 block of W 4th Street on April 29. According to Davenport Police, no other information will be released at this time as the incident remains under further investigation.

At about 11:51 p.m. Saturday, April 29, officers responded to a report of gunfire and found two men who, according to the initial news release, "had succumbed to their injuries." The two victims were found in the alley that runs parallel to West 4th.

Police said the incident did not appear to be a random act of violence.

Reporter Tom Loewy contributed to this report.

