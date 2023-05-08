Davenport Police have identified the two victims who died in an
overnight shooting last month.
Narada Clark, 30, of Davenport, and Gary Harris, 67, of Rock Island,
were fatally shot in an alley near the 1400 block of W 4th Street on April 29. According to Davenport Police, no other information will be released at this time as the incident remains under further investigation.
At about 11:51 p.m. Saturday, April 29, officers responded to a report of gunfire and found two men who, according to the initial news release, "had succumbed to their injuries." The two victims were found in the alley that runs parallel to West 4th.
Police said the incident did not appear to be a random act of violence.
Reporter Tom Loewy contributed to this report.
A vehicle procession arrives to the Rock Island County Justice Center after beginning at Adventure Community Church in Davenport for the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday.
Olivia Allen
Photos: Flood waters receding Saturday, cleanup to begin along the river
Shaniee White of Moline and Ellen Neely of Rock Island watch the receding floodwaters in the parking lot at Western Illinois University in Moline on Saturday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Flood debris piles up on 34th Street and River Drive in front of Western Illinois University Saturday in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
People still come to downtown Davenport to see the last of the floodwaters as they recede on Saturday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
With floodwaters receding, geese freely cross the highway Saturday near Credit Island in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Driftwood and debris remain along River drive in Moline on Saturday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Curbs on River Drive in Davenport are filled with debris from receding floodwaters on Saturday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
City of Davenport street crews prepare equipment for cleanup of River Drive in downtown Davenport on Saturday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
City of Davenport crews keep manning the HESCO barriers on River Drive in downtown Davenport as floodwaters slowly recede Saturday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Shaniee White of Moline and Ellen Neely of Rock Island watch the receding flood waters in the parking lot at Western Illinois University in Moline on Saturday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rylan Williamson of Aledo plays along the edge of floodwaters Saturday at Western Illinois University in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Driftwood piles up along the water covered street at 41st street and Rover Drive in Moline on Saturday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Driftwood piles up along the water covered street at 41st street and Rover Drive in Moline on Saturday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
