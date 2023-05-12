COLUMBUS JUNCTION – The Iowa State patrol has released the names of the people who were killed or injured in a two vehicle accident Monday afternoon. According to the reports, three people were killed and two hospitalized.

According to the updated crash report, at about 12:55 p.m. Monday, a 2006 Toyota RAV4 driven by Musong J. Kizaba, 48, of Palatine, Illinois, was traveling east on Iowa Highway 92 at L Avenue and attempted to pass a semi. At the same time a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Lori K. Stewart, 51, of Tipton, was traveling west on Highway 92. The vehicles struck and both units came to rest north of the roadway in a field.

According to the report, William L. Stewart, 52, of Tipton; Jean Munanga, 44, of Palatine; and Mireillie Mulanga Muluila, 45, of Palatine were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the state medical examiner’s office by Snyder Hollenbaugh. Lori Stewart was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City by Wapello Ambulance. Kizaba was taken by Iowa City Aircare to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. Assisting at the scene were Grandview Fire, Iowa City Aircare, Louisa County Ambulance Service and the Iowa Department of Transportation.

