Victims of shootings in Illinois Quad-Cities identified

Two people were killed in two incidents less than 24 hours apart in the Illinois Quad-Cities.

One person was killed Saturday in a shooting incident in Rock Island, police said.

Rock Island Deputy Chief of Police Richard Landi said in a news release that at 12:47 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of 7th Street to investigate a report of a gunshot victim.

The victim was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island where he died.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the victim Sunday morning as Kielan Sims, 18.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

The Rock Island shooting occurred less than 24 hours after Silvis Police were called to the 1400 block of 11th Street to investigate a shooting.

Gustafson has released the name of the man killed in that shooting.

Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, also known as Kwakuvi Koffi, 28, of Silvis died of a gunshot wound, Gustafson said.