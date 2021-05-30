 Skip to main content
Victims of shootings in Illinois Quad-Cities identified
Two people were killed in two incidents less than 24 hours apart in the Illinois Quad-Cities. 

One person was killed Saturday in a shooting incident in Rock Island, police said. 

Rock Island Deputy Chief of Police Richard Landi said in a news release that at 12:47 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of 7th Street to investigate a report of a gunshot victim. 

The victim was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island where he died. 

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the victim Sunday morning as Kielan Sims, 18.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

The Rock Island shooting occurred less than 24 hours after Silvis Police were called to the 1400 block of 11th Street to investigate a shooting. 

Gustafson has released the name of the man killed in that shooting. 

Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, also known as Kwakuvi Koffi, 28, of Silvis died of a gunshot wound, Gustafson said.

Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said in a news release Friday that officers were called to 1413 11th St. about 4:45 p.m. to investigate a call of shots fired.

Officers found Akoli with a gunshot wound and rendered aid to the man. Akoli was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where he died.

VanKlaveren said officers had one person in custody Friday night. VanKlaveren has not said if that person is under arrest or if that person has been charged.

