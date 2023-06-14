Two former tenants of the Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed want demolition of the remaining structure halted at once.

The partial collapse on May 28 of the building at 324 N. Main St. occurred in the center of the west side of the building and involved every floor. The remains of three people were removed from the rubble.

Lexus and Quanishia Berry are suing Davenport and a number of other defendants, alleging their negligence led to the collapse. The Berrys were in their apartment when the collapse occurred. Both survived, but rescuers had to amputate one of Quanishia Berry’s legs to free her from the debris.

The Berrys' legal counsel has filed a motion, seeking to have demolition of the building that began on Monday immediately stopped. The motion for a protective order argues the loss of the building and the evidence it contains will damage the Berrys’ ability to pursue their case.

They want to delay demolition until they can safely have the site inspected by their own experts, the motion states. They also want the materials from the building preserved until a “sampling and inventory protocol” can be developed between the parties or brought before the court.

As of late Wednesday morning, online court records did not show that any decision had been made on the motion.

The defendants named in the Berrys’ lawsuit include Andrew Wold, of Bettendorf, and Davenport Hotel LLC, which are the owners of the apartment building.

Since June 21, 2021, Davenport Hotel LLC owned, operated, managed and maintained the building, according to the suit. Andrew Wold was identified in the suit as the owner and operator of Davenport Hotel LLC.

The suit claims Davenport Hotel LLC had several responsibilities pertaining to the building, including maintaining it in a reasonably safe condition and correcting or repairing unsafe conditions. The company also had a duty to warn tenants of unsafe conditions.

The company was also aware of problems with the western exterior wall both before and after buying the building in 2021, according to the suit.

Davenport Hotel LLC and Wold each failed in their duties in 17 different ways, the suit states. Those include failing to have the building inspected for safety before buying it, failing to maintain the building’s structural integrity and failing to warn tenants of the danger they faced.

The city of Davenport raised concerns about the integrity of the western exterior wall as early as July 2021.

Allegations of negligence against the city include assertions that officials failed to evacuate the building despite being aware of the danger, failed to warn the tenants of the danger and failed to take corrective action when Wold and Davenport Hotel LLC did not comply with city notices and orders related to the building.

The Berrys’ suit is one of several seeking redress because of the collapse.