Video surveillance of Aug. 29 District shooting led to Berry's arrest in Brand slaying

A Rock Island man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to shooting four people in The District in late August, including the shot that killed Jesse Brand Jr.
Dewaun A. Berry, 42, of Rock Island, entered that not guilty plea after a judge found probable cause after a short preliminary hearing Tuesday morning in Rock Island County Court.
Berry, wearing a face covering and a yellow jumpsuit, appeared alongside defense attorney Marc Barnett, of Chicago. Rock Island County Assistant State’s Attorney Heidi Weller was present for the state.
Berry has remained jailed since his Aug. 31 arrest with bail set at $5 million cash-only.
Berry has remained jailed since his Aug. 31 arrest with bail set at $5 million cash-only.
During Berry’s hearing, Weller asked Rock Island police Detective Phil Anderson a number of questions about the shooting at 2:06 a.m. Aug. 29 in Rock Island’s bar district.
Anderson said police used video surveillance from city cameras and four to five other cameras in the district that allegedly captured Berry shooting in the area and ultimately striking Brand, fatally, and Othel Gay, in the leg.
Anderson said Darien Ramsdale, shot in the neck and likely paralyzed according to his family, and Nathan Hacker, hit in the hand and shoulder, were a “ways away” from Gay and Brand at the time of the gunfire, but were also struck from Berry's suspected gunfire.
Berry is charged with first-degree murder and three Class X felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. Each offense lists a different shooting victim, meaning, if convicted of all four counts, Berry’s term in the Illinois Department of Corrections would start at a minimum of 63 years.
Berry will return to court for a pretrial hearing Nov. 6.
Meanwhile, Rock Island police continue to investigate a second shooting about 10 minutes after the first, in the same area. It left a 28-year-old man shot in the abdomen and a 30-year-old man shot in the leg.
Police ask anyone with information to call Rock Island police at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
