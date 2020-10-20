Video surveillance of Aug. 29 District shooting led to Berry's arrest in Brand slaying

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During Berry’s hearing, Weller asked Rock Island police Detective Phil Anderson a number of questions about the shooting at 2:06 a.m. Aug. 29 in Rock Island’s bar district.

Anderson said police used video surveillance from city cameras and four to five other cameras in the district that allegedly captured Berry shooting in the area and ultimately striking Brand, fatally, and Othel Gay, in the leg.

Anderson said Darien Ramsdale, shot in the neck and likely paralyzed according to his family, and Nathan Hacker, hit in the hand and shoulder, were a “ways away” from Gay and Brand at the time of the gunfire, but were also struck from Berry's suspected gunfire.

Berry is charged with first-degree murder and three Class X felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. Each offense lists a different shooting victim, meaning, if convicted of all four counts, Berry’s term in the Illinois Department of Corrections would start at a minimum of 63 years.

Berry will return to court for a pretrial hearing Nov. 6.