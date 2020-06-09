Vigil held for Rock Island shooting victim

Her favorite memory of Moore was when he first held his daughter.

"He was smiling so much," Jackson said.

Morrison said she wants justice for her son, but also for other families -- it is an injustice that so many parents bury their children. She asked people to keep them in their prayers.

"He will never be forgotten," Morrison said.

As it grew darker, the gathering at the corner shifted back and forth in its character as the people waited. Some sat or stood quietly and talked. Others would break into dance and sing with energy for awhile before slowing down again.

Then, a little after 8 p.m., they began to gather on the corner, filling in around the memorial and on the pavement just off the curb. More balloons arrived and filled hands. Some young men darted to the other side of the street, where they began to light off fireworks.

The balloons, many of them blue, lifted into the darkening sky accompanied by the fireworks' red-gold sparks, then drifted northwest toward the Mississippi River.

Then came more candles. Several dozen were placed along the curb and on the street, and the family of Kameron Moore lit them, creating a new light as the last of the sun's faded.

Love 0 Funny 5 Wow 1 Sad 25 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.