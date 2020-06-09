Vigil held for Rock Island shooting victim

As Kameron Moore's loved ones gathered Monday evening on the street where he died, a makeshift memorial began to grow.
Balloons -- blue, gold, red, and silver --sprouted from the street signs and the telephone pole. Artificial flowers, equally bright, bloomed from the boulevard. The spaces between them were filled by an angel statue, plaques, a cognac bottle and candles. By the time the memorial was in full blossom, 50 or 60 people, adults and children, had gathered at the corner of 7th Avenue and 10th Street, waiting for it to get darker.
"He comes from a big family and he is loved," Latosha Morrison, Moore's mother, said.
Moore, 23, Moline, was shot around 10:17 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Officers found him after they were called for a gunfire complaint. Further details about his death were not available Monday.
Moore was a good, all-American, amazing son whose life had just started, Morrison said. He was planning to own car dealerships, and he wanted to get into politics.
One of the people at Monday's event was Ceniyah Jackson, Moore's little sister. Her brother was great, she said. He was the life of the party.
"My brother was everybody's favorite," Jackson said.
Her favorite memory of Moore was when he first held his daughter.
"He was smiling so much," Jackson said.
Morrison said she wants justice for her son, but also for other families -- it is an injustice that so many parents bury their children. She asked people to keep them in their prayers.
"He will never be forgotten," Morrison said.
As it grew darker, the gathering at the corner shifted back and forth in its character as the people waited. Some sat or stood quietly and talked. Others would break into dance and sing with energy for awhile before slowing down again.
Then, a little after 8 p.m., they began to gather on the corner, filling in around the memorial and on the pavement just off the curb. More balloons arrived and filled hands. Some young men darted to the other side of the street, where they began to light off fireworks.
The balloons, many of them blue, lifted into the darkening sky accompanied by the fireworks' red-gold sparks, then drifted northwest toward the Mississippi River.
Then came more candles. Several dozen were placed along the curb and on the street, and the family of Kameron Moore lit them, creating a new light as the last of the sun's faded.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.