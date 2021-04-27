Villarreal: Rock Island Police were justified in fatal shooting of DeShawn Tatum

No criminal charges will be filed against the four Rock Island police officers involved in a fatal shooting April 1.

Officers Paul Scully, Zachary Costas, Andrew Lawler, and Jacob Waddle were involved in the foot chase and shooting of DeShawn Tatum, 25, after Tatum allegedly ran from officers in the area of 12th Street and 31st Avenue.

Tatum was wanted by authorities and considered armed and dangerous, police said.

State's Attorney Dora Villarreal released the ruling Wednesday along with police body camera footage, footage from a nearby gas station, and other video.

In the videos, Tatum can be seen pushing a bystander out of the way and jumping in a car at a nearby gas station. He backed the car into the building after officers tried to get him out of it. Multiple officers were dragged behind it as he drove.

During this exchange, several officers shot at him.

Tatum and three officers were transported to Unity-Point Trinity Hospital in Rock Island where Tatum died. The injured officers were treated and released.