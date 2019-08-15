The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a Viola man on allegations of sex crimes.
James E. Haley, 44, is accused of one count each of aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Illinois State Police and the Mercer County State's Attorney's Office. He is also accused of 14 counts of child pornography.
The charges all involve criminal acts Haley is alleged to have committed against a single victim in 2014 and 2015, according to court records provided by the state’s attorney’s office.
Haley was arrested Thursday morning after a joint investigation that included the state police, the Rock Island and Mercer County sheriff’s departments, the Viola and Moline police departments, the Illinois attorney general's office, and federal authorities, the state police said.
Haley was being held in the Mercer County Jail, according to the state police. His bail has been set at $500,000, which means he would have to post $50,000 to be released on bond.
Should he be released, a condition of his bond is that he have no contact with the victim or anyone under 18, Mercer County court records state.
Court records did not yet list a court date for Haley as of early Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the state police at 309-948-4818. They also can anonymously leave information on the Mercer County Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-582-3500.
Anyone concerned a child is being exploited can make an anonymous tip via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.