Viola man arrested on child pornography charges

A Viola man was arrested Wednesday for child pornography charges, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.
Richard L. Hockenberry, 77, has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison.
The ISP and other law enforcement organizations searched Hockenberry's house using a search warrant on Wednesday, the release states. They obtained the warrant after an investigation into child pornography and found evidence during the search to support Hockenberry's arrest.
Hockenberry is out of jail after posting a $50,000 bond. The investigation remains ongoing.